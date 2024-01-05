Expert Connections
UT Arlington visits Gaddy and Tarleton State

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces the UT Arlington Mavericks after Kiandre Gaddy scored 24 points in Tarleton State's 79-66 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Texans have gone 4-1 in home games. Tarleton State is second in the WAC with 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Gaddy averaging 9.0.

The Mavericks have gone 1-1 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by DaJuan Gordon with 2.8.

Tarleton State is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

The Texans and Mavericks face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Texans. Gaddy is averaging 13.2 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 59.1% over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

Shemar Wilson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Akili Vining is averaging 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

