Warrant issued for Lawton man facing first degree murder charge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a Lawton man in connection to a murder.

The warrant has been issued for Willie B. Lindley, who Crime Stoppers said also goes by “Red.” Right now, Lindley is facing two charges, murder in the first degree and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. Lindley’s bond is set at $500,000.

We are currently working to get confirmation on what murder this is tied to. You can count on us to give you more information when it becomes available.

