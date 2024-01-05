A weaker cold front moves in later today | 1/5AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - No fog or rain this Friday morning. We’ll see the clouds stick around all day long and most of the rain chances will shift east as the day goes on. While I expect that most will stay dry a light rain shower/ sprinkle can’t be ruled out. A cold front will move in later today resulting in south winds shifting to the north. Winds will stay light at 5 to 15mph. High temperatures will warm into the low 50s, just a couple of degrees below average for early January standards.

Partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping to near freezing by sunrise tomorrow. With the cold fronts arrival today, high temperatures tomorrow will only warm into the upper 40s. Light northwest winds at 5 to 15mph. Partly to mostly cloudy skies all day long. A few isolated rain showers may pass across north Texas counties but I do expect areas north of the Red River to stay dry.

Breezy south winds return on Sunday. Sustained at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts higher. Similar to Saturday, skies on Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will soar into the upper 50s by the afternoon. Walking out the door in the morning will be in the upper 20s.

The weekend will be relatively quiet especially since the attention is on next weeks system which could bring parts of Texoma accumulation snowfall. The general track of the low pressure will be somewhere across Oklahoma (likely southern Oklahoma along/near the Red River).

There will be accumulating snowfall across the Sooner State however the amounts look to be much lower for the southwestern corner. I’m leaning towards a dusting of snowfall for an Altus-Lawton-Duncan line north. Closer to I-40 about an inch or so looks likely. The highest accumulating snow will be in the northern part of the state!

Continue to check the forecast frequently as we get closer to Monday. A very strong cold front will move into Texoma on Monday associated with the low pressure. This cold front will bring north winds at 20 to 30mph with gusts close to 50mph! High temperatures on Tuesday will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s. With that said the wind chills will be in the teens Tuesday morning and the low 30s Tuesday afternoon.

On top of that another strong cold front looks to move next Thursday morning possibly bringing highs in the low 30s by next Friday!

Have a great Friday and a better weekend! -LW

