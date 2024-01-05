Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Woman opens ‘closet of kindness’ in yard to help those in need

A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in need. (WJAR)
By WJAR via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:01 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Conn. (WJAR) - A 26-year-old Connecticut woman has opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in need.

Alison Gallagher decided to create “Alison’s closet of kindness” outside her home instead of selling her clothes or throwing them away.

Gallagher said she wanted to help those who are having a hard time financially.

Community members are also pitching in to help by dropping off clothing they no longer need.

Copyright 2024 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Arrested for attempted Duncan burglary, until the homeowner steps in.
Homeowner prevents would-be thieves from escaping
The shooting took place on the 1600 block of SW New York Avenue.
LPD releases identity of Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024
Long-term investigation by Task Force leads to the arrest of two in Duncan.
Long-term investigation leads to the arrest of two in Duncan
The former Ringling High School football coach and principal has pleaded no contest to the...
Former Ringling head football coach pleads no contest to outraging public decency
The scene of the crash.
Lawton community rallies in support of LPD officer who crashed during chase

Latest News

FILE - Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016,...
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, authorities say
A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in...
Woman opens 'closet of kindness' in front yard
Investigators say Tamesha Knighten poisoned her neighbors’ two cats and pregnant Chihuahua,...
Nurse accused of fatally poisoning neighbor’s pregnant dog, cats
Headstone of late Altus Cemetery Director.
‘He bent over backward to make people happy’: Altus community reminisce over late Parks Director