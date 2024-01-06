Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Boy gets Christmas gifts after stolen car and presents are recovered

The vehicle was found on Christmas but remained in police custody while investigators checked for clues. (WXYZ, FAMILY HANDOUT PICS, POLICE HANDOUT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:29 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A car stolen on Christmas Eve in southeastern Michigan was recovered — with gifts for a 4-year-old boy still inside.

“Best Christmas ever,” Henry Richards told WXYZ-TV as he ripped through dinosaur-themed wrapping paper Thursday, 10 days after the holiday.

Zac Richards had traveled from the western side of Michigan to see his son when someone stole his Kia Sportage outside a home in Pontiac on Dec. 24, police said.

The vehicle was found on Christmas but remained in police custody while investigators checked for fingerprints and other clues.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office discovered Henry’s presents still inside and delivered them this week.

“We’ll take the little wins like this every day,” Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

He said Kia vehicles are a “super hot target” for thieves.

Henry said he knows who stole his dad’s car: “The Grinch.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie B. Lindley's Dec. 2023 Mugshot from CCDC.
Warrant issued in connection to Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024
Major formerly stationed at Altus Air Force Base sentenced for rape and molestation.
Former Altus Air Force Major sentenced for rape of teen
Long-term investigation by Task Force leads to the arrest of two in Duncan.
Long-term investigation leads to the arrest of two in Duncan
66 lbs. of meth seized by OBN in Oklahoma City.
OBN seizes 66-pound shipment of meth in OKC
Some charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations in eight states are being recalled.
Charcuterie meat products sold at Sam’s Club recalled over salmonella concerns

Latest News

President Biden argued that Trump could destroy American democracy during a speech Friday that...
Biden speaks on democracy ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary
The vehicle was found on Christmas but remained in police custody while investigators checked...
'Best Christmas ever': Presents in stolen car found
Warnings and watches were in effect through much of the Northeast. (CNN, KPRC, WFSB, BRIAN...
Winter storm brings threat of snow, ice to millions
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Alaska Airlines plane window blows out mid-air, forcing emergency landing