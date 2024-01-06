Kiowa Co. man admits to possessing marijuana during traffic stop, Anadarko authorities say

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - A Kiowa County man is accused of possessing marijuana, with the intent to sell it.

Vincent Guevara Junior of Verden is charged with the possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, Anadarko Police pulled Guevara over for not having his lights on despite it being dark outside.

Police were then greeted with an intense smell of marijuana coming from his car, which led to officers searching the car after he allegedly admitted to having the drug in his car.

Court documents allege officers discovered several containers of THC wax, empty medical marijuana containers, marijuana vapes and their cartridges, pipes, digital scales and more, despite Guevara not having his MMJ license.

He faces a combined total of six years in prison and fines up to over $20,000 if found guilty.

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.