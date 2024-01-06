Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Kiowa Co. man admits to possessing marijuana during traffic stop, Anadarko authorities say

A Kiowa County man is accused of possessing marijuana, with the intent to sell it.
A Kiowa County man is accused of possessing marijuana, with the intent to sell it.(MGN)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - A Kiowa County man is accused of possessing marijuana, with the intent to sell it.

Vincent Guevara Junior of Verden is charged with the possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, Anadarko Police pulled Guevara over for not having his lights on despite it being dark outside.

Police were then greeted with an intense smell of marijuana coming from his car, which led to officers searching the car after he allegedly admitted to having the drug in his car.

Court documents allege officers discovered several containers of THC wax, empty medical marijuana containers, marijuana vapes and their cartridges, pipes, digital scales and more, despite Guevara not having his MMJ license.

He faces a combined total of six years in prison and fines up to over $20,000 if found guilty.

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie B. Lindley's Dec. 2023 Mugshot from CCDC.
Warrant issued in connection to Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024
Long-term investigation by Task Force leads to the arrest of two in Duncan.
Long-term investigation leads to the arrest of two in Duncan
Major formerly stationed at Altus Air Force Base sentenced for rape and molestation.
Former Altus Air Force Major sentenced for rape of teen
Some charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations in eight states are being recalled.
Charcuterie meat products sold at Sam’s Club recalled over salmonella concerns
66 lbs. of meth seized by OBN in Oklahoma City.
OBN seizes 66-pound shipment of meth in OKC

Latest News

Weather
Nice weekend ahead; next storm system arrives Monday | 1/5 PM
The Pecan Valley VFD will host a golf tournament to raise funds for the department.
Pecan Creek VFD hosts annual ‘Fire and Ice’ golf fundraiser
Man accused of setting two vehicles on fire in Jackson Co.
Deadline to request absentee ballot for Kiowa Co. special election is fast approaching