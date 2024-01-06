Oklahoma House Representative calls for an investigation into the Department of Corrections

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma District 19 Representative Justin “JJ” Humphrey is calling for an investigation into the Department of Corrections (ODOC), according to a press release on Friday.

According to Humphrey, violent assaults happen nearly every day, with reports of incidents from the Lawton Correctional Facility the same day.

Adding instances of investigations done internally by ODOC have not been thorough.

“We’re in a critical situation,” said Humphrey. “I was told at one prison they had about 20 overdoses. We can go on all day on the stuff we’re hearing. The question is how much of this stuff is true, and if half of it’s true then we have some massive problems in the system.”

Humphrey stated the Department of Corrections has been operating short-staffed, but still paid for a full staff.

He said they were able to track down $43 million and divided it out as pay raises for the actual staff.

Kay Thompson, the chief of Public Relations with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, sent out a press release in response to the allegations.

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.