Oklahoma House Representative calls for an investigation into the Department of Corrections

Oklahoma House Rep. Justin Humphrey said he’s seeing an increase in allegations of violent...
By Seth Marsicano and Tarra Bates
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma District 19 Representative Justin “JJ” Humphrey is calling for an investigation into the Department of Corrections (ODOC), according to a press release on Friday.

According to Humphrey, violent assaults happen nearly every day, with reports of incidents from the Lawton Correctional Facility the same day.

Adding instances of investigations done internally by ODOC have not been thorough.

“We’re in a critical situation,” said Humphrey. “I was told at one prison they had about 20 overdoses. We can go on all day on the stuff we’re hearing. The question is how much of this stuff is true, and if half of it’s true then we have some massive problems in the system.”

Humphrey stated the Department of Corrections has been operating short-staffed, but still paid for a full staff.

He said they were able to track down $43 million and divided it out as pay raises for the actual staff.

Kay Thompson, the chief of Public Relations with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, sent out a press release in response to the allegations.

