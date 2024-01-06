Pecan Creek VFD hosts annual ‘Fire and Ice’ golf fundraiser

Expert Connections
A fire and ice golf tournament is happening Saturday in Lawton, hosted by the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
By Tyler McClelland and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire and ice golf tournament is happening Saturday in Lawton, hosted by the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Joe English, a board member for the department, says they got the name for the tournament because of fire for the department and, well, it’s cold outside.

This is their seventh annual tournament.

English says they protect over 1,000 houses and their coverage has increased over the years.

“We buy fire gear some equipment, some repair,” explained English. “It’s just wherever the money is needed. Our fire station has really grown over the last eight years. The inflation has hit everybody and it hasn’t left out the fire department.”

The tournament kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 at noon.

If you and a partner would like to play in the fundraiser, you can sign up at the Lawton Municipal Golf Course up until the start.

There will be a small cash prize for the winning team.

