Sunny during the daytime tomorrow, but showers return tomorrow night | 1/6 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight we will see mostly clear skies throughout the area with south wins at 5 to 15 mph. The low temperatures overnight will drop into the mid-20s. The daytime hours tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies with afternoon high temps reaching the mid-50s.

Late Sunday night into early Monday morning will be the beginning of the first cold front of the week moving into Texoma. Scattered showers and storms will be in the area Monday morning (ahead of the cold front). These showers will move out of the area by midday, but wrap around precipitation from the surface low pressure will be possible in the evening hours Monday into Tuesday morning. This has a chance to bring light snow showers to northern Texoma, but accumulation will not be any more than a dusting. The other thing to watch out for from this cold front will be strong winds. Both Monday and Tuesday will have sustained winds at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Temperatures on Monday afternoon will peak in the upper 50s, and temperatures will peak on Tuesday in the mid-40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have calm weather conditions with temperatures rebounding back into the 50s in the afternoons. Mostly sunny skies are expected on both days.

Cold front number two will move into the area on Friday morning, and this front has much more uncertainty. This cold front will be much stronger than the one on Monday dropping temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Combine this with 15 to 25 mph winds, the wind chill values will drop as low as the single digits for temperatures during the daytime hours. The uncertainty lies with how far south the snow will make it into Texoma. Some weather models have a widespread 2 to 3 inches of snowfall, while other models keep snow totals under an inch for most of the area. This will be something to closely monitor, so be sure to check back for updates throughout the week.

Have a great Sunday!

