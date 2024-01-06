Expert Connections
Two cold fronts are in the 7 day forecast | 1/6 AM

Two cold fronts are in the 7 day forecast | 1/6 AM
By Alex Searl
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will be some calm weather conditions across the area. Skies will remain partly cloudy during the day with light northwestern winds at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s to low 50s for afternoon highs, which is just below average for this time of year. There is a chance for a stray shower or two during the daytime hours, but most should remain dry. Tomorrow will have more sunshine in the area, which will warm the area into the mid-50s.

The first cold front that is expected this upcoming week will start to impact the area Sunday night into Monday morning. Scattered showers and storms will be possible with temperatures in the 40s before sunrise. Scattered showers will remain possible during the day with temperatures reaching the 50s. The cold front will slide through Texoma Monday evening, and we will see temperatures drop into the 30s and 20s heading into Tuesday morning. As we get closer to next week, the most likely scenario is overnight we see a light dusting of snowfall across northern Texoma. Minor travel impacts will be possible Tuesday morning for areas north of Highway 62, but most accumulation will stay under 1.4 an inch of snowfall. Precipitation will stop by midday Tuesday, but temperatures will stay cold only reaching the mid-40s. Winds on both Monday and Tuesday will be strong at 15 to 25 mph (and gusts up to 40 mph possible).

Wednesday and Thursday will warm back up into the mid-50s. Both days will have mostly sunny skies and calm conditions.

Our second cold front will begin to impact the area late Thursday night with a second round of precipitation. This precipitation will likely be a snow/rain mix to start and then will transition to purely snow as temperatures drop during the day on Friday. Snow accumulation over an inch appears likely for areas north of the Red River (with higher amounts the farther north you live). The winds will also pick up, which will make for chilly conditions. Wind chill values are expected to be in the single digits in the afternoon on Friday. We will keep you updated as we move closer to next week.

Have a great weekend!

