Pet of The Week

Comanche County 4H hosts community talent show

By Anthony Winn
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In Lawton, 4H members strutted their stuff on stage for the organization’s talent show!

Contestants went head-to-head for a spot in the upcoming district competition.

Saturday’s event featured more than just the talent show. There were also public speaking and graphics competitions with two judges who had quite the decision to make.

They were met with piano players, sign language and singers, but only one winner could take home the gold.

Six-year-old John Hardzog came away with first place after he performed a roping routine! The young cowboy says its all in the wrist.

”Well you wanna twist your hand around and you wanna focus,” Hardzog said. “You wanna make sure your rope is not twisted first, so you can swing it.”

John said he wants to continue roping and move on to other competitions, which he’ll have the chance to do in the next round.

Congratulations from KSWO!

