Pet of The Week

Kasey Alert issued for Kiowa Tribe member last seen in Lawton

A Kasey alert has been sent out for a missing Kiowa Tribe member, Jason Kodaseet.
By Phoebe Florian and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Kasey alert has been sent out for a missing Kiowa Tribe member, Jason Kodaseet. The 38-year-old man was last seen in Lawton on Dec. 29.

Representatives of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said he was last seen that day around 11 a.m. near Cache Road Square.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, a black jacket and black Nike shoes.

If you or anyone you know has any information about him or his whereabouts please call the Lawton Police Department immediately at (580) 581-3270.

