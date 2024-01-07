Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Massive vehicle pileup on southern California highway leaves 2 dead, 9 injured, authorities say

Two people are dead after a 35-vehicle pileup in California.
Two people are dead after a 35-vehicle pileup in California.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A crash involving dozens of vehicles along a foggy stretch of California’s Interstate 5 in southern California has left two people dead and nine others injured.

The pileup involving 35 cars happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday west of Bakersfield, according to authorities. Kern County Fire Department spokesman Jim Calhoun told reporters that visibility was roughly 10 feet when crews arrived to the “chaotic” scene.

The crash, spread over about half a mile (0.80 kilometers), involved 17 passenger vehicles and 18 big rigs. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and nine others were hospitalized with minor injuries, authorities said.

“It was pretty chaotic when I first pulled up at the scene, it was compressed natural gas, saddle tanks on the side of some the big rigs that were ruptured, so a lot of the bystanders that weren’t injured were trying to help people and were in a plume of natural gas so we had to deal with that first and get everyone evacuated from that area,” Calhoun told KBAK-TV on Saturday.

The California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, said Saturday that southbound lanes would remain closed overnight while crews cleaned up debris and determined an official cause of the crash.

A message left Sunday with Caltrans wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie B. Lindley's Dec. 2023 Mugshot from CCDC.
Warrant issued in connection to Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024
Oklahoma House Rep. Justin Humphrey said he’s seeing an increase in allegations of violent...
Oklahoma House Representative calls for an investigation into the Department of Corrections
Two cold fronts are in the 7 day forecast | 1/6 AM
Two cold fronts are in the 7 day forecast | 1/6 AM
Man accused of setting two vehicles on fire in Jackson Co.
A Kiowa County man is accused of possessing marijuana, with the intent to sell it.
Kiowa Co. man admits to possessing marijuana during traffic stop, Anadarko authorities say

Latest News

Kasey Alert
Kasey Alert issued for Kiowa Tribe member last seen in Lawton
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli strike in Rafah,...
Israel signals it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza as the war enters its fourth month
New Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils feature the beloved Peanuts...
Snoopy-themed Hershey’s Kisses arrive for Valentine’s Day