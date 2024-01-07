Expert Connections
Showers return to Texoma early tomorrow morning | 1/7 AM

By Alex Searl
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! We will begin the day with temperatures in the mid-20s just before sunrise. We will warm up nicely today with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up during the day out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

Overnight heading into tomorrow, showers and storms will pop up across Texoma. These showers will start in western Texoma around 2 a.m. and will move into the Lawton area between 5 to 7 in the morning. There may be some lightning and thunder, but no severe weather is expected. These showers will clear the area by midday tomorrow. A cold front will move through the area in the evening hours dropping temperatures for Tuesday morning. This temperature drop will bring the potential for light snowfall across northern Texoma on Tuesday morning, but no accumulation is expected. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will only reach the mid-40s. Winds on both Monday and Tuesday will be windy as that cold front moves through the area with sustained winds at 15 to 25 mph (and gusts up to 40 mph).

Wednesday and Thursday will be a brief break from the cold with temperatures returning into the mid-50s on both days. Mostly sunny skies are expected on both days as well.

Friday morning will be the first big cold blast of the wintertime in Texoma. Wind chill values on Friday will be in the single digits for most of Texoma during the daytime hours. This cold front also has a chance to bring snow to the area. Weather models are not consistent on how much snowfall will happen in Texoma, so we will work out the details as we move closer to next week. Be sure to check back for updates.

Have a great Sunday!

