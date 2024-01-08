Duncan Municipal Airport to see upgrades in 2024

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Big changes are coming to the Duncan Municipal Airport this year and they’re beginning a lot sooner than you think.

Overall, there will be a three phase project with an approximate cost of around $2 million, but Duncan taxpayers will only have to pay 10 percent.

”This is a phase that takes off, that allows us to build some additional hangars on the south end,” Larry Jones, the Assistant Director of Public Works for the City of Duncan, said. “It’s going to be some taxiways and areas to get back to an area to do some construction for some new hangars. It’s a process that doesn’t happen overnight, but we’re looking to expand our airport.”

A project that has been discussed, planned, and approved over nearly the last two years is now beginning to take shape. The approval of a more than $212,000 grant by the Duncan City Council in December is a big part of, now, moving that plan forward. Set to begin in Spring, the first phase will move swiftly.

”Hundred and eight days, we waited until after the first of the year, because of the amount of concrete and different things that we were going to be doing,” Jones said.

The Duncan Regional Airport is home to a more than 6,600 foot long runway. While there are no commercial flights in and out, more than 3,00 flights took off and landed on the runway last year, according to Loisdawn Jones, Public Information and Civic Engagement Officer for the City of Duncan.

She also said the three phase project serves a greater purpose than just repairing the airport.

”It’s just going to simply continue to enhance everything that we’re able to provide for those new businesses and those new residents that come into the community,” Loisdawn said.

Larry said the cost for taxpayers will be incredibly small, especially given the scope of the overall project.

”The city’s part of this grant is going to be 10 percent, so, overall it’s about a $2 million project and, you know, FAA and OAC is funding 90 percent of it,” Larry said.

According to Loisdawn, there are already plans for more airport enhancements when all of the phases to this entire project are completed.

”It is going to have significant impact on our community, once everything is completed, and it’s not going to end there,” Dawn said. “The Mayor and Council are continuing to be very focused on infrastructure and bringing additional projects to the municipal airport that are going to continue to enhance the services that are available.”

