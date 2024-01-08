Lawton City Council members officially take seats with swearing in ceremony
Published: Jan. 8, 2024
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This morning, Jan. 8, three Lawton City Council members officially took their seats with a swearing in ceremony.
The terms started for Ward 6 Councilman Bob Weger, Ward 7 councilwoman Sherene L. Williams, and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren after they took their oaths. Williams is the only new member, as Weger took over representing Ward 6 following Sean Fortenbaugh’s resignation.
This will be Warren’s last term as a Lawton City Council member.
