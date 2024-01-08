Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton City Council members officially take seats with swearing in ceremony

Lawton City Hall
Lawton City Hall(KSWO)
By Haley Wilson and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This morning, Jan. 8, three Lawton City Council members officially took their seats with a swearing in ceremony.

The terms started for Ward 6 Councilman Bob Weger, Ward 7 councilwoman Sherene L. Williams, and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren after they took their oaths. Williams is the only new member, as Weger took over representing Ward 6 following Sean Fortenbaugh’s resignation.

This will be Warren’s last term as a Lawton City Council member.

Copyright 2024 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Alert
Kasey Alert issued for Kiowa Tribe member last seen in Lawton
Willie B. Lindley's Dec. 2023 Mugshot from CCDC.
Warrant issued in connection to Lawton’s first shooting death of 2024
Storm activity expected tonight, and a big cold blast arrives on Friday | 1/7 PM
Storm activity expected tonight, and a big cold blast arrives on Friday | 1/7 PM
Local organization host Talent Show
Comanche County 4H hosts community talent show
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas

Latest News

Duncan Municipal Airport to see upgrades in 2024
Duncan Municipal Airport to see upgrades in 2024
Big changes are coming to the Duncan Municipal Airport this year and they’re beginning a lot...
Duncan Municipal Airport to see upgrades in 2024
Many Autism specialists agree early intervention is crucial, with a focus on tailoring the...
Medwatch: Raising children with autism & going to early evaluation
Medwatch: Raising children with autism & the possible early signs
There’s a lot going on in the forecast this Monday morning
There’s a lot going on in the forecast this Monday morning | 1/8AM