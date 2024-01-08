Marlow baker, 19, in quarterfinals for online baking contest presented by ‘Cake Boss’ star

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A baker from Marlow is a quarter-finalist in Greatest Baker, and voting begins Jan. 8.

Brooklynn Castle is only 19 years old, yet she’s already a cake master.

She’s a contestant in an online competition, “Greatest Baker,” hosted by the “Cake Boss” himself, Buddy Valastro. She entered the competition on Nov. 1.

On Jan. 5, she was informed that she made it to the quarter-finals.

“There are so many other bakers and everyone on here,” said Castle. “I’m just happy I’m getting the opportunity to be a part of it. It would mean everything, I would be able to open my own bakery.”

At the time of posting this article, Brooklyn is placed 13th.

Voting ends in 10 days on Thursday, Jan. 18.

