Pet of The Week

Oklahoma Senate’s pro tempore’s son in hospital after car hit while pulled over

The Oklahoma Senate’s Pro Tempore’s son is in the hospital after his car was hit while pulled over.
By Haley Wilson and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Senate’s Pro Tempore’s son is in the hospital after his car was hit while pulled over.

Senator Greg Treat said his son was pulled over for a minor traffic violation when a vehicle crashed into his son’s car and a deputy’s vehicle. In a series of posts on X.com, Treat says his son was also taken to the hospital after receiving life threatening injuries, but he is expected to recover.

The deputy is also expected to recover.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash is still under investigation.

