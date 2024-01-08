Storm activity expected tonight, and a big cold blast arrives on Friday | 1/7 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight will be the return of showers and storms to the area. Showers will begin out in western Texoma at 2 in the morning and will move eastward reaching the Lawton area around 6 in the morning. The main hazard will be brief heavy downpours, but strong winds up to 60 mph cannot be ruled out (specifically for areas south of the Red River). These storms will move out by noon, and the afternoon hours will have partly cloudy skies. Afternoon high temps will reach the upper 50s. The other thing to watch for tomorrow will be strong winds. All of Texoma is under a wind advisory for wind gusts over 40 mph as a cold front moves through the area tomorrow night. Behind the front, a brief snow shower cannot be ruled out in far northern Texoma on Tuesday morning (no accumulations are expected).

Tuesday will be a cooler day as a result of the cold front with morning feel-like temperatures in the teens. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will continue to be gusty during the daytime hours on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the return of calm weather to the region with both days temperatures reaching the upper 50s in the afternoon. Winds will stay calm on both of these days with mostly sunny skies.

Friday will bring another strong cold front to the area, and this cold blast looks like it could bring the coldest temperatures to the area so far this winter. Feel-like temperatures will be in the single digits and teens on Friday with strong northern winds at 10 to 20 mph. Snow will also be a possibility, but at this point. accumulations look like they will stay on the lower side. There is much uncertainty on what the weekend weather will bring, with some weather models thinking we warm back up and some thinking we will stay cold. The best advice I can give is to check back for updates on the forecast throughout the week because it will be changing.

Have a great week ahead!

