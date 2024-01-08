There’s a lot going on in the forecast this Monday morning | 1/8AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Monday morning Texoma! We’re waking up to rain showers this morning as a line of thunderstorms moves from west to east. A few low-end severe storms are possible where the hazards include up to 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Rain will impact us during the morning commute however its not going to stick around all day. Rain showers will exit by midmorning and we’ll see mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid 50s. Strong winds will be the theme of today and tomorrows forecast. Wind gusts will be in the upper 40s today and will reach over 50mph overnight! A wind advisory is in place starting at 12PM today and lasts through 6PM tomorrow night. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down resulting in a few power outages.

Around 9PM tonight a cold front will start moving into Texoma. This cold front will tap into a very cold airmass. Temperatures tomorrow morning will drop into the upper 20s however with the northwest winds gusting over 50mph, wind chill values will feel more like the single digits/ teens. Little to no precipitation is expected for Texoma tonight with the bulk of the precipitation staying north of I-40

Skies all day long tomorrow will be mostly sunny. Temperatures in the 20s during the morning commute will turn into the upper 40s by the afternoon. Strong winds stick around all day long so we’ll feel more like the 30s.

Low 20s walking out the door Wednesday morning. Our temperatures rebound slightly for a few days before our next cold front pushes in. Wednesday afternoon will climb to near 60 degrees! Mostly sunny skies with light south to west winds at 5 to 15mph.

Thursday will be a copy and paste of Wednesday. Thursday night, around 9PM or so, another cold front will move in. There may be a few isolated snow showers overnight Thursday into Friday but little to impacts are expected. This cold front will plummet high temperatures into the upper 30s for Friday afternoon! Partly cloudy skies with northwest winds at 15 to 25mph.

Temperatures both Saturday and Monday morning will drop into the mid teens. Saturday afternoon will see highs in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies. North winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s. Sunday will drop into the upper 30s for high temperatures under mostly cloudy skies. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. With the stronger winds, there will be some sort of wind chill during the afternoon/evening over both days.

Our third cold front of the week will move in around sunrise Saturday morning.

Have a great week! -LW

