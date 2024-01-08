Worker dies after falling off roof, police say

Expert Connections
Authorities say say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A worker in Minnesota died while on the job after he fell off a roof Thursday morning.

Police in North Mankato said 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena was pronounced dead at the scene at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive.

Officials said Lara-Mena fell about 30 feet from the roof of the commercial building just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Attempts made to resuscitate Lara-Mena were unsuccessful, and the exact cause and manner of his death is being determined by authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is investigating the death along with North Mankato Police.

