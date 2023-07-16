LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Since 2019, Cobblestone Creamery has been serving the Medicine Park community -- earning its spot as an essential pit stop for regulars and road trippers.

It’s sprinkles galore in the store today, as residents come in to beat the heat and celebrate the sweetest holiday.

”We make ice cream through the week, and when we found out it was national ice cream day we started making a lot of ice cream cause our ice cream sells out fast.” said manager Chrissy Cross

After surviving the pandemic the store has come back stronger than ever, to a supportive and hungry community.

Employee Chenelle Brown says it’s the smiles and connections that make her job worth it, ”The environment, everyone here is so sweet. We have many people coming in all the time. It’s great. It’s so much fun we will see people from all around the world. I will ask everyone where they are from all the time cause of their accents they are just so sweet”.

Manager Chrissy Cross says though this holiday will eventually end, they’ll be here to serve the community year-round.