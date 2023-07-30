LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One church in the Lawton area is hoping to give back to kids before the semester starts.

The Rose Hill Church of Christ held a Back-to-School giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Within the first hour, families were lined up around the church to receive whatever they need for the school year.

Minister Leotis Willis says every kid should feel confident and prepared when walking into the classroom.

“We believe it’s important that kids should always be prepared in class. With books notepads, pencils, and this that, and the other. We are here to provide backpacks, haircuts and shoes, fifty dollar vouchers for shoes,” said Willis.

The church says they hope to bring the event back next year with more supplies to meet the demand.