25 Years of Success: Working Solutions Pioneers On-demand Customer Care

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Working Solutions, a recognized leader in onshore contact center outsourcing, celebrates the 25th anniversary of its founding that ushered in on-demand customer service and sales support.

Long before the gig economy, Kim Houlne, founder and chief executive, turned an idea into an industry in October 1996. She saw the value of virtual customer care delivered by independent contractors, all working from home. That fluid, fast-flex business model now serves as an industry standard as remote work continues to become the new norm.

Houlne launched a website seeking freelance professionals to fill a yet-untapped demand, benefitting workers and businesses alike. The remote-worker site had a 500+-person response in the first few days. Now, more than 50,000 persons apply every month to become agents.

Client-centric Workforces

Since then, Working Solutions has built a network of 150,000+ agents across the United States and Canada. Backed by industry experts, the company's virtual workforces are created in clients' own brands, designed to deliver unmatched customer experiences.

Its scalable operations serve everyday business, long-term projects and unforeseen events, such as the pandemic. "On-demand workforces, with their flexibility, are perfect for the times," Houlne said.

Front-line Insight

She credits a mix of moxie, empathic service and forward-thinking for reaching the 25th milestone. To succeed, Houlne insists staying close to workers on the front lines is a must. "They give us the insight to do the job right."

About 80% of the employees are remote, including many senior leaders. And in an industry known for high turnover, it's common for agents to celebrate anniversaries of five, 10 and 15 years. The business model enables work-life balance and workplace freedom—musts for 21st-century workforces.

Fast Facts

Tired of long commutes, Kim Houlne , then pregnant, quit her day job to start the company solo.

Diverse clients range across industries, from The Home Depot, the first, to Peloton, a more recent.

From 2016 to 2021, Working Solutions made the top 10 in the FlexJobs 100 Top Companies with Remote Jobs list.

In 2021, private-equity firm Housatonic Partners invested in the company's growth.

About Working Solutions

Working Solutions is a recognized leader in onshore, on-demand contact center solutions. Its remote workforces deliver business process outsourcing (BPO) services for clients and their customers across diverse industries, such as consumer services, travel/hospitality, utilities, healthcare and retail. Learn more at workingsolutions.com.

