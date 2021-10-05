CME Group International Average Daily Volume Reached 5 Million Contracts in Q3 2021, Up 13% from Q3 2020

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that its international average daily volume (ADV) reached 5 million contracts in Q3 2021, up 13% year on year.

Reflecting all trading done outside the United States, volume increases were driven by global growth in Interest Rate and Energy products, up 54% and 31% respectively.

"In the third quarter of this year, we saw strong interest across our international client base, especially as clients navigated uncertainty and volatility in global financial and energy markets," said William Knottenbelt, Senior Managing Director and Head of International, CME Group. "We are committed to continuing to provide a robust, liquid and regulated marketplace for clients to manage their risk around the clock and around the world."

In Q3 2021, ADV for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) hit 3.6 million contracts, up 15% from Q3 2020. This was due to a strong demand for Interest Rate and Energy products in the region, up 47% and 29% respectively, compared to the same period in 2020.

Asia Pacific Q3 2021 ADV rose to 1.1 million contracts, up 8% from Q3 2020 and driven by 78% growth in Interest Rate products and 46% growth in Energy products in the region.

Latin America ADV grew to 119,000 contracts in Q3 2021, up 32% from the corresponding period in 2020. This was led by 117% growth in Interest Rate products, 25% growth in Energy products and 11% growth in Equity products and in the region.

Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 17.8 million contracts during Q3 2021, up 14% from the same period last year.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

