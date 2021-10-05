OTC Markets Group Welcomes Vibe Growth Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE; OTCQX: VIBEF), a vertically integrated cannabis company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Vibe Growth Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Vibe Growth Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "VIBEF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"The OTCQX Market provides Vibe access to a much larger audience of U.S.-based institutional and retail investors and complements our CSE listing by providing investors with direct access to our common shares in both countries. Canadian and U.S. institutional and retail investors can take an active part in the exciting growth that California cannabis offers," stated Mark Waldron, Chief Executive Officer of Vibe Growth Corporation.

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe is a vertically integrated cannabis company whose mission is to become a dominant California cannabis retailer and multi-state operator. The Company delivers exceptional retail experiences with its Vibe by California brand and ethos, premier cultivation product, and high-efficiency delivery and distribution. The Company's management team brings expertise in retail, cannabis cultivation, and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

