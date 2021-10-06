Hilton Grand Vacations Named Among the Nation's Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Vacation-ownership company ranked first in the Hotel and Travel industry for second consecutive year

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is excited to announce it has once again ranked among the top 100 companies on Dave Thomas Foundation's "Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces" list, which recognizes organizations that strive to make adoption a supported option for every working parent. HGV ranked number 45 in the top 100 companies list, and for the second consecutive year, was named first in the hotel and travel industry on the Foundation's "Best By Industry" list.

(PRNewsfoto/Hilton Grand Vacations)

"What a privilege to be recognized once again by the Dave Thomas Foundation for our adoption assistance benefit being one of the best in the country," said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs at Hilton Grand Vacations. "At HGV, our mission is to put people first, and by offering industry-leading benefits, such as adoption assistance and a comprehensive parental leave program, reflects our company's family-first culture. I'm extremely proud of HGV's continued commitment to support adoptive parents and their families."

The company offers corporate, hourly and resort-based team members an adoption assistance benefit of up to $10,000 per child to help offset the cost of adoption. HGV also provides 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all eligible U.S. team members who have been with the company for 90 days. The parental leave program applies to birth and adoptive mothers and fathers, as well as team members who have a child via surrogacy.

"Hilton Grand Vacations is consistently ranked amongst the best of the best in our annual Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace Survey. Their benefits take into consideration the cost of all adoption strategies as well as the time needed to bond with an adopted child. Thank you to Hilton Grand Vacations for putting families first," said Rita Soronen, President & CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. "And congratulations on being ranked 45th in our 2021 Top 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces and number one in the hotel and travel industry."

The Dave Thomas Foundation partnered with RTI International, an independent, nonprofit research institute, to conduct the 15th annual survey in 2021. Organizations were selected for the "Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces" list based on adoption benefits, such as paid leave and financial reimbursement, and the percentage of employees eligible for those benefits, among other factors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for nearly 330,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com .

