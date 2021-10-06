Transfix Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Meranus

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix Inc. , a leading, next-generation digital freight platform, today announced the appointment of Rachel Meranus as Chief Marketing Officer. In her new role, Meranus will oversee all marketing activities, including brand strategy, revenue marketing, product marketing, partnerships, communications, design, and community development.

"Rachel brings a bold vision, deep b2b marketing and enterprise software experience, with a focus on brand building and growth," said Lily Shen, CEO and President of Transfix. "She has proven experience building high-performing teams, innovative strategies, and integrated processes that drive opportunity, customer success, and long-term scalable growth. She has hit the ground running at Transfix and has already proven to be a true asset to the company, brand, team, and culture. I'm thrilled to have her onboard."

Meranus brings 25+ years of experience creating innovative b2b marketing strategies that build brands and grow market share. "Transfix's unique approach, steeped in deep industry & operational expertise and underpinned by the power of data and automation, is bringing efficiency and reliability to a highly-fragmented market, while reducing significant waste in the supply chain," she said. "The need for this has never been more apparent and I'm excited to build on our powerful momentum by elevating and activating the Transfix brand, and engaging our customers, partners, and the market at large in new and compelling ways."

"Joining a mission-based company being led by a female-CEO with such incredible strategic and operational experience, supported by such an impressive executive team and incredibly diverse broader employee base, is truly something I couldn't pass up," said Meranus. "I'm elated to be joining the company during this time of growth and innovation, and looking forward to telling the Transfix story to the world."

Most recently, Meranus served as CMO of Botify, prior to that, CMO of Olapic by Social Native, CMO of MediaMath, and held various senior-level marketing roles at PR Newswire/Cision. Meranus earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Union College.

