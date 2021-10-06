Volaris Reports September 2021 Traffic Results: 22% capacity growth versus 2019 and 82% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris (the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, Central America, and the United States reports its September 2021 preliminary traffic results.

In September 2021, notwithstanding the Delta Covid-19 variant, passenger demand (RPMs) in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 21.0% and 18.9%, respectively, as compared to September 2019. The Company capitalized on the strong market demand to add capacity (ASMs), both domestically (+22.2%) and internationally (+21.7%), while maintaining a high load factor (81.8%). In September 2021, Volaris transported 2.1 million passengers, 18% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.



Sep 2021 Sep 2020 Variation Sep 2019 Variation YTD Sep 2021 YTD Sep 2020 Var. YTD Sep 2019 Var. RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,469 51.0% 21.0% 12,394 69.6% 12.9% International 530 88.0% 18.9% 4,440 78.1% (1.9%) Total 1,999 59.3% 20.5% 16,835 71.8% 8.5% ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,713 34.1% 22.2% 14,447 58.1% 15.1% International 730 78.8% 21.7% 5,627 78.3% (0.4%) Total 2,443 44.9% 22.1% 20,074 63.3% 10.3% Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)











Domestic 85.7% 9.6 pp (0.9) pp 85.8% 5.8 pp (1.7) pp International 72.7% 3.6 pp (1.7) pp 78.9% (0.1) pp (1.3) pp Total 81.8% 7.4 pp (1.1) pp 83.9% 4.2 pp (1.4) pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,681 56.6% 17.1% 13,925 70.7% 6.6% International 380 102.6% 21.7% 3,199 89.0% 1.0% Total 2,061 63.4% 17.9% 17,124 73.8% 5.5%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors, and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 179 and its fleet from 4 to 94 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 450 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact

María Elena Rodríguez / Félix Martínez / Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com / +52 55 5261 6444

Media Contact

Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com / +52 55 3104 5264

View original content:

SOURCE Volaris