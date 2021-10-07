Khiron Opens First clinic in Europe with Zerenia™ Clinics UK

Zerenia™ Clinics UK is a specialist medical cannabis clinic in London and another strategic approach by Khiron to improve access to medical cannabis for patients in the UK

Hybrid clinic model: Zerenia™ Clinics UK is a digital clinic ( www.zereniaclinic.co.uk ) and will also offer in-person appointments with medical cannabis specialist practitioners

The new Zerenia™ location in UK brings Khiron's total global clinic count to 15 throughout Latin America and Europe and underscores its proven patient-centered approach

The implementation of the Company's clinic strategy will strengthen Khiron's European sales, which now account for 30% of the Company's total medical cannabis revenues for Q3 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF)(Frankfurt:A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce the opening of Zerenia™ Clinics UK in London as its first International Zerenia™ clinic in Europe. This collectively brings the Company's total clinic count to 15 globally. Both virtual and in-person appointments can be made via the website www.zereniaclinic.co.uk.

Khiron in the United Kingdom

The company is pursuing a consistent approach to improve patient access to medical cannabis and to develop the market for medical cannabis treatments in the UK. The opening of Zerenia™ Clinics UK by an expert team is another step in this direction that expands Khiron's presence in Europe, where medical cannabis sales have grown more than 6x since Q1 2021. Even though Germany will continue to dominate the European market for medical cannabis until at least 2024, industry consultants Prohibition Partners expect the UK medical cannabis market to show the most significant growth of any country in Europe by 2025.

Zerenia™ Clinics UK will build upon Khiron's presence in the UK which started in 2019 when Khiron became a founding member and also the exclusive Latin American supplier for Project Twenty21 which offers a subsidized pricing model for patients in the program to help address barriers to access in the UK market. The Company continues to focus on medical training for healthcare professionals after receiving full Continuing Professional Development ("CPD") accreditation for its digital educational platform, Khiron Academy, and brings its proprietary clinical data generated in LatAm to the UK.

The Zerenia™ Clinic model

In the initial phase of operations, Zerenia™ Clinics UK will focus on pain management and will then expand its therapeutic portfolio to other areas such as mental health, women´s health, neurology and oncology. Though prominently located in London's famous Chelsea district, Zerenia™ Clinics UK will initially focus on supporting patients digitally (or via video-consultations) to enable streamlined access to patients across the UK, many of whom suffer from debilitating conditions. Zerenia™ Clinics UK follows the high-quality standards of personalised cannabinoid-based therapies and pursues precision-based medicine with the central goal to improve patient access to cannabinoid-based therapies.

In LatAm, the proven clinic model Zerenia™ is a patient-centered integrated care model combining traditional and complementary medicine with a focus on treatments with medical cannabis. The 14 Zerenia™ clinics in Colombia and Peru are known for their evidence-based treatments and highly professional applications with over 14,000 individual patients treated to date.

Franziska Katterbach, President Khiron Europe commented, "I am very excited about the opening of Zerenia™ Clinics UK in London with our very experienced local team. This is a great milestone for Khiron and will contribute significantly to the dynamics of developing a market for medical cannabis in the UK. From day one, it has been our goal to improve patient access to medical cannabis where suitable and also create evidence for the effectiveness and tolerability of medical cannabis; opening a UK cannabis clinic is just another logical step to serve patient's and clinician's needs."

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated international medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/company/khiron-life-sciences-corp/

