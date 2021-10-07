One Mind Announces Jewel as Next One Mind Champion and Advisory Board Member

RUTHERFORD, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mental health and brain research nonprofit One Mind today announced renowned singer-songwriter and multi-platinum recording artist Jewel as a One Mind Champion and Advisory Board Member. Jewel is a long-time proponent of mental health care for all and has supported One Mind in the past by performing at the organization's Music Festival for Brain Health and participating as a guest on its webcast series, Brain Waves™. Now, as an official One Mind Champion, Jewel along with her organization the Inspiring Children Foundation will partner with the organization to amplify its goal of supporting and empowering those with mental health challenges, while continuing to destigmatize conversations around the topic.

"I made myself a promise as an 18 year old girl to make being a happy whole human my number one priority, and that being a musician would have to be second," says Jewel. "I am very proud to say as a 47 year older woman, that I have never let that promise down. It was not always an easy or popular choice, but I have built and practiced the necessary skills that have ultimately transformed my life for the better. I'm thrilled to be partnering with One Mind to continue to be a voice of hope within the crucial conversation around mental health."

One of Jewel's first efforts as a One Mind Champion and Advisory Board Member is to launch a World Mental Health Day fundraiser on Sunday, October 10, 2021 to support One Mind and the Inspiring Children Foundation. The event, the World Mental Health Day Summit & Concert , is a livestream from the Wellness Experience, by Kroger, a wellness platform co-founded by Jewel and Kroger. The star-studded event will include music performances, exclusive conversations with celebrities, workouts with fitness experts, cooking demos and much more. Additional confirmed participants include fellow One Mind Champions Laurie Hernandez and Hunter Hayes, along with Cheryl Burke, James Arthur, Lydia Night, Summer Mckee and more. The livestream will be available on the Wellness Experience, by Kroger website, as well as One Mind's Facebook page starting at 5PM EST on Sunday, October 10.

"While Jewel has always been a champion of the critical conversation around mental health, we're honored to now call her a One Mind Champion and to have the benefit of her lived experience and ongoing support for our organization," said Brandon Staglin, president of One Mind. "Her dedication and advocacy for those with mental health challenges is an inspiration, and we look forward to working closely with her and her community to further raise awareness and support."

Through the One Mind Champion program, One Mind partners with prominent role models to share their own lived experiences with mental health in order to help destigmatize and raise awareness around the importance of mental wellness. Key components of Jewel's partnership as a One Mind Champion include the development of a campaign that will advocate for universal access to gold standard mental healthcare for children and young adults, and for greater funding to improve recovery rates for those with mental illnesses. Additionally, Jewel and One Mind will explore opportunities to co-produce content across a variety of media including documentaries and podcasts. Jewel will also serve as an advisor on One Mind's Lived Experience Advisory Board and Brandon Staglin will serve on the advisory board of the Inspiring Children Foundation.

Ahead of the fundraiser, tomorrow, October 8, Jewel and Hunter Hayes will guest-host a special World Mental Health Day episode of Brain Waves ™, One Mind's weekly webcast which features interviews with experts in the brain health community.

About One Mind

One Mind is a leading mental health non-profit that heals lives through brain research, working from science to services to society. By bringing together the best minds in brain science and advocacy around our collective vision of "Accelerating Brain Health for All", One Mind is advancing a three-pronged program strategy of accelerating discoveries, scaling implementation and transforming societal culture. Together, we are creating a world where all individuals facing brain health challenges can build healthy, productive lives. www.onemind.org

About Jewel

Jewel went from a girl who grew up with no running water on an Alaskan homestead, to a homeless teenager in San Diego, to an award winning, multi-platinum recording artist who released one of the best-selling debuts of all time. Through her career Jewel has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has earned 26 nominations for such awards as the GRAMMY®s, American Music Awards, MTV Awards, VH1 Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Country Music Awards, winning eight times. Jewel has been featured on the cover of TIME Magazine, Rolling Stone, has performed on Saturday Night Live, at the Super Bowl and the NBA Finals, for the Pope and the President of the United States. She has experimented with several genres over her career with top hits in Folk, Pop, Club, Country, Standards, Children's and Holiday music.

Today, Jewel continues to be a leader in the conversation around mental health, helping people tackle the silent symptoms of COVID-19—anxiety, depression, and isolation—to build community and connection for those who need it most. For more than 18 years, Jewel's non-profit, the Inspiring Children Foundation has helped at-risk youth cope with the same silent symptoms we are now seeing throughout the pandemic. Growing up in Alaska where she was indoors for eight months out of the year, she knows about isolation. After moving out at 15 due to an abusive household and suffering from debilitating panic attacks, Jewel became homeless by the age of 18 and developed agoraphobia, the fear of leaving one's home, a condition that experts worry some people will develop in the post-COVID-19 era. Mental health has been a significant passion of hers since being a homeless teenager with little access to resources. During that time, she began to develop a set of tools to rewire her brain and create new emotional patterns that were later validated by neuroscientist and associate professor in psychiatry at Brown University, Dr. Judson Brewer. After learning meditation and discovering and innovating her own mindfulness practices, Jewel was able to heal symptoms of her depression and go from surviving to thriving. These are the same tools she uses to help at-risk youth through her charity and the same tools she is offering online for free. For more information, please visit the Inspiring Children Foundation website . To access Jewel's free online tools, please visit the Never Broken website .

