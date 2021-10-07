uLab to Exhibit at Leading Orthodontist Summit

SAN MATEO, Calif, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems™, the creator of uSmile™ clear aligners and uDesign® treatment planning software, will be exhibiting at the Orthopreneurs Summit 2021, October 7-10, at the Sheraton Denver Downtown in Denver, CO.

The meeting will bring together orthodontists from around the country. More than a dozen experts will provide tools, ideas, and inspiration to help orthodontists grow their practices and become more successful CEOs. This year, 1,200 orthodontists are expected to attend, with 700 registered a year in advanced.

Dr. Eric Wu of Wu Orthodontics in Palo Alto and Redwood Shores, CA will be speaking at a uLab sponsored event, on October 10 from 9:00 am to 11:30 am, about "The 4 C's of Todays Clear Aligner Therapy." Dr. Wu attended dental school at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, then completed an Advanced Education General Dentistry residency at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he treated complex interdisciplinary cases. He received his specialty degree in orthodontics from the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Wu is a featured lecturer and Adjunct Professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Roseman University Postgraduate Department of Orthodontics. All are welcome to attend the lecture, however RSVP is required for the brunch that follows.

"Orthopreneurs Summit is the premier event for continued orthodontic professional development and I'm excited to speak on behalf of uLab Systems. No company has helped me grow my practice more than uLab. High quality aligners delivered in 10 days in boxes printed with my practice logo—it definitely differentiates my practice." said Dr. Eric Wu.

uLab's booth will be located right by the escalator, and showcase demos of their groundbreaking uDesign software, which allows treatment planning in one sitting, in less than 10 minutes. Attendees can also see examples of full-color packaging for uSmile aligners that can be customized with the orthodontist's logo.

uSmile aligners are currently available in the U.S. and Canada, with more than 300,000 cases planned to date. uLab manufactures the uSmile aligners at its state-of-the-art facility in Memphis, TN.

"We are excited to be an exhibitor at Orthopreneurs Summit," said David Thrower, uLab' Chief Commercial Officer. "It's the perfect opportunity to connect with our customers and the orthodontist community as a whole."

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by a proven team of engineers and entrepreneurs with extensive experience bringing innovative new products to market. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab has facilities in San Mateo, CA and Memphis, TN. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com.

