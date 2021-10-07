UT Master of Accountancy Program Now Recruiting for Fall 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business is currently accepting applications for fall 2022 enrollment in its Master of Accountancy program.

In only 10 months of study, the Haslam MAcc prepares students for a wide range of career opportunities.

In only 10 months of study, the Haslam MAcc prepares students for top-tier careers in assurance, taxation, advisory services and more. Alumni work in a wide range of business environments, including major accounting firms, government entities, nonprofit organizations, healthcare companies, financial services, and the sports and entertainment industry.

"We are really excited about the many career opportunities our Master of Accountancy program opens up for accounting students and for those individuals from other academic backgrounds who are looking for a change," says Robert Fuller, MAcc program director. "Beyond learning the skills and knowledge needed for successful careers in public accounting, MAcc students gain important technology and analytics hands-on experiences that can lead to additional career opportunities across a multitude of industries."

The brief but rigorous program has held a national reputation for decades. In 2019, the Public Accounting Report ranked the Haslam MAcc No. 21 among U.S. public universities and No. 26 nationwide overall. The caliber of the program makes its students attractive job candidates who are ready to move directly into professional roles upon graduation.

"With a placement rate of over 97 percent at graduation, our graduates are able to quickly make a positive impact on their careers and on the organizations they join," Fuller says.

As part of their degree, Haslam MAcc students have opportunities to attend high-impact events including:

the Neel Corporate Governance Speaker Series , which features experts in topics that students will face in an evolving profession.

Meet the Firms, the university's largest annual recruiting event for accounting, audit, tax and consulting internships and full-time jobs;

and various other networking events that bring together hundreds of alumni, students and friends of the Haslam Department of Accounting and Information Management (AIM).

Each year, the college's AIM department awards more than $190,000 in scholarships to MAcc students on the basis of academic achievement and professional promise. The university offers additional assistantships and fellowships with varying eligibility requirements.

Applications for the Haslam MAcc program are accepted for fall semester only. The application deadlines are listed below.

January 15 : Priority deadline to be considered for graduate assistantships, fellowships and scholarships

February 1 : Deadline for international students

March 1 : Deadline for all other domestic applications

About the Haslam College of Business:

The Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, founded in 1914, consists of nearly 6,200 undergraduate and 800 graduate students. In a typical year, more than 3,000 executive education students participate in Haslam's non-degree programs. Its seven departments, six centers and institutes, three forums and graduate and executive education programs reach across the for profit, not-for-profit and governmental sectors of business, with a heavy emphasis on practical research. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, was founded in 1794 and was designated Tennessee's land-grant institution in 1879.

