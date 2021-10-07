Workers At Liberty Tire Rally In Atlanta For Teamster Representation

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Political, community and labor leaders rallied in Atlanta this morning in support of Liberty Tire workers' organizing campaign with Teamsters Local 728 in Atlanta. Holding signs that read "Liberty Tire: Stop Treading on Workers' Rights," supporters cheered on as elected officials and community allies voiced their support for drivers and helpers at the Metro Atlanta tire recycler.

"We know we deserve better, and we are tired of being treated this way," said Luis Herrera, a Liberty driver for more than 25 years. "The Teamsters are already helping us and giving us a voice. We aren't even members yet, but we are feeling the power of a union and becoming more empowered every day. Local 728 has our backs and we can't wait to vote Teamsters."

Herrera and his co-workers reached out to the Teamsters citing years of concerns, including pay and poor working conditions.

"Today was a proud day, and we are more inspired than ever to win our campaign to become Teamsters," said Laba Mbengue, a 15-year driver at Liberty and one of the lead members of the worker-led organizing committee. "A lot of my co-workers came to this country looking for a better life, but this company refuses to treat us with even the most basic respect and dignity. That's what this election is all about; that's why we reached out to the Teamsters."

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Liberty is one of the largest tire recycling services in the U.S., employing more than 2,700 workers nationwide. The election for 20 drivers and helpers at Liberty Tire will be conducted by the National Labor Relations Board on Oct. 15 from 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

"This company ought to be ashamed of itself for treating workers this way. This determined group decided they'd had enough of the disrespect and reached out to become union. I couldn't be prouder of their grit and unity throughout this campaign," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division and Vice President of Local 728. "Today, the support of the labor movement and its allies is on full display and our message is clear: We are behind these workers 100 percent. We back down until a union voice is secured and justice is won."

