Clarity Rolls Out Node-S 2, Now a Platform for Air Quality Monitoring New Add-on Modules Expand the Range of Measurement Capabilities to Include Wind Direction, Ozone and Black Carbon.

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Movement Co. today introduced Node-S 2, the exciting second-generation hardware component of its complete air quality monitoring solution, now re-imagined and re-engineered to be a platform for a wider range of air quality measurements.

Now, for the first time, the Node-S 2 supports new add-on modules incorporated into a Clarity network, which expands the range of measurements processed by a Clarity solution. The new Node-S 2 also performs at greater efficiency than ever before, with longer battery life. The Node-S 2 advances the ability of Clarity solutions, already adopted in more than 60 countries around the world, to enable continuous monitoring at scale for accurate data in a fully supported, worry-free environment.

In addition, today Clarity announced the first three (3) add-on modules available for use with the Node-S 2:

Wind Module, an Anemometer which adds data collection for wind speed, wind direction, ambient temperature, humidity and barometric pressure to a Clarity network.

Ozone Module, which uses Federal Equivalent Method (FEM) capable technology for customers in areas with particulate matter and ozone attainment issues in the US ( see related release, dated today)

Black Carbon Module, to indicate this extremely harmful component of particulate matter, with impacts ranging from human health to reduced agricultural productivity, and even global warming ( see related release, dated today ).

Add-on modules are based on industry-leading technology, and undergo a rigorous selection process to ensure reliance only on best-of-breed technology. Once selected, the two companies collaborate on customization to integrate seamlessly with the Node-S 2 platform, and Clarity pursues rigorous testing before making a module available.

"Today, Clarity Node-S leaps forward from a self-powered, self-communicating air quality monitor to also become an expandable monitoring platform," explained David Lu, CEO of Clarity Movement Co. "The Node-S 2 builds on our strong foundation to give our customers immense flexibility for their sensor networks. For example, a ten node network can add one Wind module, but that one module dramatically boosts the wealth of data. At Clarity, we're devoted to providing clear and actionable insights to inform decisions, and those insights expand with the Node-S 2!"

The Node-S 2, Wind Module and Ozone Module are available to order today, and the Black Carbon Module will be available to order in the coming months. The new Node-S 2 works seamlessly with networks currently using the original Node-S and current customers can incorporate the new Node-S 2 to manage any add-on modules as needed.

Clarity's Complete Solution

Clarity is transforming air quality measurement. Each Clarity solution provides everything needed -- hardware, software and expert services -- in a complete and scalable package. Customers get continuous monitoring for accurate, calibrated data in a fully supported, worry-free environment.

At the heart of the solution is the Clarity Node-S. Using solar power and built-in cellular connectivity, Clarity Nodes take only minutes to install. Once activated, they transmit PM2.5 and NO2 raw data instantly. Clarity Nodes also support add-on modules for wind, ozone and black carbon measurement to bring even more flexibility at greater scale. The raw data is calibrated, using proprietary models developed by our air quality experts to ensure high accuracy.

Clarity solutions include the software tools used for remote calibration, sensor network management, data analysis, data visualization and data sharing. The calibrated data are available in real-time through the comprehensive, intuitive Clarity Dashboard as well as programmatically via RESTful APIs, and can be publicly shared with the Clarity OpenMap.

Dedicated Clarity experts provide all the know-how, training and support a customer needs to use the tools and understand the resulting data. Governments, businesses, schools and community groups in more than 60 countries worldwide use Clarity's highly accurate air quality data to make informed, critical decisions.

About Clarity Movement Co.

Clarity Movement Co. is a privately held company, headquartered in Berkeley, California transforming the way governments, campuses, businesses and communities understand and respond to air pollution. Clarity provides the most complete, scalable air monitoring solution, with unmatched hardware, software and expert services. Used in more than 60 countries around the world, Clarity solutions empower our customers with continuous monitoring, for accurate data in a fully supported, worry-free environment. For more information, visit: https://www.clarity.io/.

Node-S, Clarity Cloud, Clarity Dashboard, Clarity OpenMap and the Clarity logo are trademarks of, and Clarity is a registered trademark of Clarity Movement Co. Copyright (c) 2021, all rights reserved. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Naomi Pearce, +1.510.528.0824, pr@clarity.io

