In total, over 335,000 Games Have Been Played on WinQuik™, and the 1 Vs. 1 Challenge Games Exceeds 174,000 Users

CLIS - ClickStream Announces WinQuik™ Gets Over 3,200 Daily Active Users Who Spend More than 7.5 Minutes Using the App Every Day and a 29% Day 7 Retention Rate

CLIS - ClickStream Announces WinQuik™ Gets Over 3,200 Daily Active Users Who Spend More than 7.5 Minutes Using the App Every Day and a 29% Day 7 Retention Rate In total, over 335,000 Games Have Been Played on WinQuik™, and the 1 Vs. 1 Challenge Games Exceeds 174,000 Users

BEVERLY HILLS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK: CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its WinQuik™ App has over 3,200 daily active users, a 29% Day 7 retention rate, which is above average for gaming apps - typically 14%-16%. Beyond that, user's average session time of 7.5 minutes, well above the average of 5 minutes.

"WinQuik™ app is engaging, fun and exciting. Users love the thrill of competing for real money, and our data shows once they play one game, they keep coming back for more," said ClickStream Chief Content Officer Amber Theoharis.

The 1 Vs. 1 Challenge Games are growing with more than 174,000 people playing, and each week more and more users are challenging friends, family and leader board leaders to win additional money.

This summer, WinQuik™ launched its fourth free-to-play game-type Daily Dozen. Every Thursday-Sunday users can try their luck at predicting what will happen that day in sporting events. If they answer all 12 true/false questions correctly, they take home the cash pot. If there are no winners on a given night, the pot rolls over to the following day. It's the app's first venture into freemium sports gaming.

Pooch Hall continues to host WinQuik's™ live show, The Big Game, every Thursday night where the largest pots are up for grabs.

WinQuik™ is a free-to-play, fast-paced daily quiz app and features 1 v. 1 trivia challenges, solo-play games, and live quizzes hosted by actor Pooch Hall. The games feature multiple pop-culture categories. Players have several different ways to win real cash and prizes daily. The app is free to download in all major app stores for both iOS and Android.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™ and HeyPal™ respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/ .

WinQuik™, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/ .

HeyPal™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp/ .

Nifter™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://nifter.io/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/ .

Joey's Animal Kingdom™ is a children's entertainment and education app that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. For more information about Joey's Animal Kingdom™, please visit Website at https://www.wowee.world .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frank Magliochetti

CEO

info@clickstream.technology

+1 213-205-0684

View original content:

SOURCE ClickStream Corp.