Alamitos Vineyards Appoints George Troquato to Lead Winemaking at New Production Facility in New Almaden

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamitos Vineyards, an estate vineyard and winery situated at the base of the Santa Cruz Mountains in the enclave of New Almaden, has brought on George Troquato as winemaking consultant for their growing portfolio. Troquato will lend his expertise in sourcing grapes from top vineyards in California to craft terroir-driven, single-vineyard wines from the Santa Lucia Highlands, Stags Leap District, and Coombsville.

A third-generation vintner, George Troquato brings 30 years of winemaking experience from California's Central Coast. He made the first five vintages of Testarossa wines in the 1990s, setting the foundation for a decades-long successful wine program, and has spent three decades leading the winemaking team at Cinnabar Winery. Troquato's winemaking philosophy starts in the vineyard, guided by the understanding that sustainable soils and strategic vineyard practices lay the foundation for a minimal-intervention winemaking style.

"Alamitos Vineyards is laser focused on quality—they are committed to making high-end wine and seeking out fruit from appellations that produce the best of that variety," says Troquato. "All three vineyards have been hand-selected for their viticultural practices and exceptional quality of fruit. Following the 2021 vintage, I can confidently say that these terroir-driven wines are going to be something to seek out."

The winery will continue to produce an estate Syrah, Sauvignon Blanc, and Touriga Nacional Rosé under the direction of winemaker Peter Kirchner. Troquato's first vintage leading the new-varietal program will include a Malbec from Coombsville, a southern AVA in Napa Valley influenced by the San Pablo Bay, a Merlot from Stags Leap District, an iconic AVA tucked into the eastern hills of Napa Valley, and a Pinot Noir from the Santa Lucia Highlands, a narrow AVA south of Monterey. For Troquato, timing and good vineyard practices are essential, which he achieves by working only with small vineyards and dedicated farmers.

Together with Troquato, Alamitos Vineyards' proprietors Shaun Coleman and Chris Maune will continue to produce small-batch, quality-driven wines but with a broader scope. "Troquato's expertise and indispensable relations within the industry allow us to continue to grow, but mindfully," says Coleman. "He is committed to sourcing from vineyards that farm with intention and with an eye for showcasing unique varietal characteristics. We are thrilled with this partnership and look forward to sustainable growth for many more successful vintages to come."

Coleman and Maune have a rich history of winemaking and farming in their families. Shaun's grandfather John Enos Vargas was the winemaker for multiple pioneering California wineries in the early 1900s. The two are proud contributors to the resurgence of farming and agriculture in Santa Clara Valley, and hope to inspire a connection between the land and the community.

Founded in 2014 by proprietors Chris Maune and Shaun Coleman, Alamitos Vineyards seeks to reinvigorate a region, once the epicenter of California mining and agriculture, through authentic, small-batch, quality-driven wines. Alamitos Vineyards is located in the unique microclimate of New Almaden, a historic community tucked into the Capitancillos Hills of San Jose on the eastern slopes of the Santa Cruz Mountains. The boutique winery is home to award-winning Syrah, Sauvignon Blanc, and Touriga Nacional, a unique Portuguese variety that pays homage to the family history of the proprietors. To set up a weekend tasting appointment, please contact the winery at 408-380-2230 or visit alamitosvineyards.com.

