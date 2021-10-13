BlackBerry Announces XDR Ecosystem Partners Okta, Mimecast, Stellar Cyber and XM Cyber

Expanded Ecosystem Delivers Comprehensive Solutions to Address Increasing Cyberthreats

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced new partners Okta, Mimecast, Stellar Cyber and XM Cyber to its extended detection and response (XDR) ecosystem. These new partnerships will help to deliver a cohesive, holistic view of a customer's security threat posture.

BlackBerry's cloud-delivered XDR provides a set of security products and modules designed to interoperate and coordinate on threat prevention, detection, and response, powered by a purpose-built cloud-native unified cybersecurity platform. BlackBerry's XDR addresses the challenges faced by SOC teams by unifying siloed tools (including select third parties) into security platforms that natively collect, ingest, correlate, and stitch together telemetry collected across the entire attack surface, such as, endpoints, cloud, networks, user, apps and mobile, into its centralized cloud-native data lake.

BlackBerry's XDR ecosystem is unique in the market in that it is built on a prevention-first platform approach. Unlike competing XDR ecosystems which use a response-first approach, BlackBerry's prevention-first approach allows threats to be identified in a partner's telemetry before the threat propagates further in the environment.

"The global shift to remote work arrangements has increased cybersecurity risks beyond experts' initial estimates," comments Billy Ho, Executive Vice President of Product Engineering, BlackBerry. "To address the growing number and severity of cyberthreats BlackBerry is expanding its XDR partner ecosystem to work with industry leaders and meet the demands of today's workplace, delivering comprehensive solutions that include network telemetry, behavioral analysis and continuous authentication, in addition to the capabilities that our partners are providing."

BlackBerry's XDR is built on the foundation of BlackBerry's endpoint detection and response (EDR) workflows, and it expands these across the entire attack surface. BlackBerry's XDR then applies both built-in threat models mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® TTP and AI-enabled behavioral detection for preventing and detecting KNOWN and UNKNOWN threats in real-time. It also stitches the siloed security signals into a high-fidelity incident investigation timeline summary that helps connect and visualize the broader kill chain view.

BlackBerry is working with additional partners to expand its XDR ecosystem and looks forward to making additional partner announcements in the future.

To find out more about becoming a BlackBerry partner, please visit https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/partners

Partner quotes:

"Simply put, identity must be a critical component of your overall security strategy. With Okta and BlackBerry working together we can improve security, visibility, and event correlation for users, endpoints and networks." said Lee Tschetter, Director of Technical Strategy, at Okta. "Our mutual customers are already benefiting from the integration between Okta and the BlackBerry® unified endpoint security (UES) platform, so this investment into XDR will further enable any organization to provide improved security, and a best-in-class user experience, in an increasingly complex work environment."

"We are delighted to be working with BlackBerry to enhance XDR capabilities for joint customers," said Jules Martin, VP ecosystem and alliances at Mimecast. "Email is the number one attack vector for threat actors, and in this new era of remote and hybrid work, attacks have become more advanced and prolific. Defending against email threats is essential – so with the threat protection provided by Mimecast's comprehensive cloud-based email security solution combined with endpoint, user and network visibility from BlackBerry's XDR platform, joint customers will have greater insights into the threat vectors attempting to compromise business email."

"BlackBerry is a leader in leveraging ML for cyberattack prevention, and Stellar Cyber complements their solutions by leveraging ML to automate threat detection and response," said Brian Stoner, VP of Service Providers at Stellar Cyber. "Through this partnership, our resellers and go-to-market partners can deliver additional value to BlackBerry customers by adding advanced security operations center capabilities to their existing investments."

