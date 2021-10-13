Chorus.ai Cited As A Strong Performer in New Report by Independent Research Firm Cited for providing differentiated video experience and advanced postcall CI capabilities, Chorus received the highest score possible in eight criteria

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus.ai , a ZoomInfo company and Conversation Intelligence platform leader, was recognized today as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™: Conversation Intelligence, Q4 2021 report by leading global research and advisory firm Forrester Research, Inc. Evaluated according to 24 criteria, Chorus earned the highest score possible in the following categories:

Sales Performance Measurement

Sales Modeling and Forecasting

Postcall Coaching

Ease of Use

Language Models

Static Insights

Product and Technology Innovation Roadmap

Partner Ecosystem

According to the report, "While all B2B conversation intelligence providers have focused on video to support working from home during the pandemic, Chorus.ai, acquired by ZoomInfo, stands out above the rest. It added differentiated features, such as linking video conversations to corresponding [presentation] slides using keyframe detection." The report also notes, "Chorus.ai is a great choice for B2B organizations looking to use a product with a strong focus on providing advanced postcall CI capabilities."

"Enterprise revenue teams have hundreds or even thousands of conversations daily without truly understanding what is happening in those interactions," said Chris Hays, President and Chief Operating Officer of ZoomInfo. "Conversation Intelligence helps revenue leaders unlock growth through understanding the voice of the customer. This leads to stronger team performance, deal acceleration, more accurate forecasts, and stronger go-to-market strategies. We believe being named as a strong performer in this Wave validates what our customers say about the impact Chorus has on their business."

Chorus' recognition as a strong performer by Forrester continues its streak of accolades this year in the Conversation Intelligence category. The company was recently recognized as the top-rated product in SoftwareReviews' 2021 Conversation Intelligence Data Quadrant . Chorus was also recognized by G2 on seven of their 2021 Best Software Awards lists as well as by TrustRadius naming it to its 2021 Top Rated Awards list for Conversation Intelligence.

To view a copy of the Forrester Wave™: Conversation Intelligence Q4 2021 report, please visit Chorus.ai .

About Chorus.ai

Chorus is the leader in Conversation Intelligence and an integral part of ZoomInfo's (NASDAQ: ZI) leading modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. Chorus' Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps revenue teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice of the customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, TripActions, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-100%.

