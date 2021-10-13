Dallas Justice Now Introduces New Co-President Ndure Cain The Dallas-based advocacy group has brought in a new leader to further its work to desegregate Dallas and push the historic college pledge

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Justice Now, a social justice activist group dedicated to ending institutional racism and creating opportunities for the black community in the segregated city of Dallas, today announced that Ndure Cain, a longtime activist and leader in both the Native American and Black communities, will be joining as Co-President of the group.

Ndure Cain standing with the community in Ferguson in 2014

"I am honored to join Dallas Justice Now to begin the work of desegregating this racist city," said Mr. Cain.

"According to the UC Berkeley Othering & Belonging Institute, Dallas ranks as one of the most segregated cities in the entire nation and the problem is only getting worse. My community in South Dallas deals with failing schools, low graduation rates and high incarceration rates. Yet, just a few miles north, the wealthy whites in the Park Cities enjoy top tier schools and low crime, all the whole employing exclusionary zoning keeping my people out. We need reparative justice and we need it now. I joined Dallas Justice Now because I was inspired by the historic college pledge which asks wealthy whites who claim to support racial equity to do more than just talk. With the unique challenges we face right now, it is time for anyone who says they're with us to join with us in common sacrifice. I look forward to building a broad coalition to make our city more just for marginalized communities," Cain added.

