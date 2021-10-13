Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Security & Risk 2021 Live Virtual Experience

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its Security & Risk 2021 live virtual experience to be held November 9–10, 2021. The event explores how chief security officers, chief information security officers, and other security and risk leaders can play a lead role in building the foundation of a trusted business by better anticipating and managing risk, combating cyberthreats, and embedding security practices into application and product lifecycles to safeguard businesses against unknown threats.

Security & Risk 2021 will feature noteworthy industry speakers, including Zoom Chief Information Security Officer Jason Lee, who will discuss how Zoom is championing security throughout the organization, and DLA Piper Partner Ron Plesco, who will discuss lessons security and risk leaders can apply from the 2020 SolarWinds breach. This year's event includes several keynotes and in-depth breakout track sessions that demonstrate security and risk leaders' influence in developing business strategies that win, grow, and retain customer trust. Attendees will be able to network with like-minded peers, gain access to diversity and inclusion content, and schedule exclusive 1:1 sessions with Forrester analysts. The event also offers the Executive Leadership Exchange, an executive program for senior security and risk leaders that expands on Forrester thought leadership presented at the conference.

Noteworthy keynotes and sessions include:

CISOs And The Trust Imperative . This keynote is designed to help security and risk leaders understand the current state of trust using the seven key levers in Forrester's

This keynote is designed to help security and risk leaders understand the current state of trust using the seven key levers in Forrester's Trust Imperative to drive business success and enhance customer trust.

Secure The Anywhere-Work Experience Across All Generations . Today's four workforce generations have their own set of expectations for how, when, and why to take advantage of anywhere-work. This session showcases how CISOs can better understand these expectations and tailor security strategies to maximize employee engagement across each generation.

Today's four workforce generations have their own set of expectations for how, when, and why to take advantage of anywhere-work. This session showcases how CISOs can better understand these expectations and tailor security strategies to maximize employee engagement across each generation.

The Future Of Privacy. This keynote outlines how, given rising consumer and employee privacy expectations, security, risk, and privacy leaders must transform the way they manage their data collection practices, collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, and measure outcomes to create future fit, effective privacy and data protection programs.



Empower Firms To Go To Market On Trust. In this panel discussion, security leaders will share how they've armed employees to champion security within their own functions, shifting the trusted business to consistently lived and demonstrated principles.

"Increasing cyberattacks, new regulatory and data privacy challenges, and waning trust in traditional institutions have left consumer trust up for grabs," said Stephanie Balaouras, event host and VP, group research director at Forrester. "Security and risk leaders have fast become one of the most crucial sources in restoring trust. Currently, more than 80% of senior security decision-makers make sure employees have an understanding and appreciation of security and privacy to enforce the protection of customer data. At Forrester's Security & Risk Forum, leaders will gain access to new research and tools to both help them better serve as guardians of customer trust and protect brands in a volatile time."

Resources:

Register to attend Forrester's Security & Risk 2021 conference.

View the full agenda and speakers for Security & Risk 2021.

Follow @Forrester and #ForrSecurity for updates.

Learn about Forrester Decisions for Security & Risk.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Media Contact:

Ira Kantor

Public Relations

Forrester Research, Inc.

ikantor@forrester.com

View original content:

SOURCE Forrester