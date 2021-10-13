Inteliquent UC Solution Now Integrated with Microsoft Teams Inteliquent Makes It Easy for Enterprises to Benefit from Superior Cloud Voice and Microsoft Teams

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteliquent, a leading provider of cloud communications platform solutions for voice, messaging, and emergency services, announced today they've integrated their unified communications (UC) service with Microsoft Teams (Teams) to deliver high-quality voice calling over the largest and most reliable voice network in the United States. Enterprises can now leverage Teams' collaborative platform and Inteliquent's enhanced calling features to provide employees with always flawless interactions.

A hybrid work environment, of both in-person and remote work, appears to be the future path for many enterprises. When business operations take place online, reliability is critical to success, and companies need the right tools and technology to make it all work. It's why many organizations have adopted application-based collaborative tools and cloud solutions to increase scale, security and integration to avoid disruptions, increase productivity and smoothly operate.

Inteliquent makes it effortless for companies to voice-enable Microsoft Teams to create a shared caller experience fully supported with IP devices and provide telephone network access for a hybrid work environment where not all users need a Teams license. The solution provides superior cloud calling over the nation's premier voice network. Inteliquent's UC solution is tightly integrated with Teams giving enterprises the highest quality, scale, reliability and value with advanced call controls, enhanced 911 and voicemail while with the most competitive pricing in the industry where you only pay for what you use. In addition, subscribers will have the ability to incorporate Inteliquent Fax for personal or shared usage needs.

"It's clear the popularity and adoption of Microsoft Teams is growing exponentially and will continue to gain new enterprise users," said Brent Mello, vice president of enterprise services for Inteliquent. "Our goal with integrating our UC platform with Teams is to make it easy and cost-effective for businesses to use Teams flexibly alongside our dynamic unified communications for superlative voice calling and enhanced calling features. Enterprises will have a reliable platform, which enables maximum productivity, improves efficiency and ensures business continuity."

Inteliquent built their cloud solutions over their tier 1 network they operate with multiple layers of redundancy, which fortifies the reliability of communications for enterprises.

Inteliquent's simple-to-use Customer Administration Portal empowers customers to manage nearly every aspect of their cloud voice service, including quickly adding or deleting users, ordering phone numbers, making updates to call flows, and providing full support for IP devices. Their UC solution is designed, and continually enhanced, to elevate enterprise collaboration by increasing teamwork, accessibility, responsiveness and productivity. Inteliquent's team of experts handles the entire onboarding and implementation process, providing a seamless experience from day one.

About Inteliquent

Inteliquent empowers communications for Fortune 1000 enterprises and the leading communication service providers. The foundation of Inteliquent's communications platform is its fully redundant, geo-diverse, carrier-grade tier 1 network. This network is trusted by the nation's largest service providers, as it provides the most expansive footprint of local phone numbers in the United States with over 12,400 on-net rate centers and 300 billion minutes of traffic on the network annually. To learn more visit inteliquent.com.

