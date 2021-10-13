Expert Connections
UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on Motors (Release 21PN-23)

Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the motors identified below bear counterfeit UL Certification Marks. These motors have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

UL Logo (PRNewsFoto/UL)
Name of Product:          Motors

Manufacturer:                ADVENTECH, INC

Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using this product.

Identification on the Products:
The motors bear counterfeit UL Certification Marks and the following:

ADVENTECH
MAXEFF

www.adventechinc.com
Made in Florence, Alabama USA

For Photos visit ul.com

Known to be distributed and sold by: ADVENTECH, INC

About UL
UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Press contact:
Steven Brewster
Corporate Communications
UL
ULNews@UL.com  
+1.847.664.8425

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-warns-of-counterfeit-ul-marks-on-motors-release-21pn-23-301401442.html

SOURCE UL

