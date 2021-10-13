Waterloo Sparkling Water Introduces "Best of Fall" Cranberry for a Limited Time Only

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling Water, known for its authentic fruit-inspired flavors and lively carbonation, is excited to announce its newest flavor -- Cranberry! Launched now to delight fans into the winter, Waterloo Cranberry, the first-ever limited-time-only (LTO) flavor from the brand for a fall season, is the perfect choice to enjoy with cooler weather adventures and quintessential holidays. Move over, pumpkin spice!

Cranberry Waterloo Sparkling Water

Inspired by the best of fall, Waterloo Cranberry is vibrant and complex – perfect on game days, long hikes, and holiday gatherings with family and friends. Artfully blended natural flavors balance the familiar tartness of Cranberry with juicy and tannin notes to deliver a unique, true-to-fruit experience that's all the best of Cranberry. Since Cranberries are considered a "superfood" known for various health benefits, Waterloo considered it a natural opportunity for the brand to deliver an authentic Cranberry flavor experience – free of sugar, calories and sweeteners, like all Waterloo varieties.

"We are excited about Cranberry – it's the natural choice for our first-ever fall LTO flavor," said Waterloo CEO Jason Shiver. "Our development team captured the best of Cranberry – exactly what our fans would expect from us. While Cranberry was a complex flavor to get right, the team nailed it."

Like all Waterloo flavors, Cranberry is made with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors and purified carbonated water, bringing forward uniquely authentic fruit-inspired taste and aroma for an overall clean, crisp, and refreshing experience that supports healthy, active lifestyles. For fans who want more ways to enjoy Waterloo Cranberry throughout the season, Waterloo has also introduced recipes featuring the new flavor, including 'Loo-ner Eclipse and Chai-by-Night.

Waterloo Cranberry is rolling onto shelves beginning now and over the coming weeks in select retailers such as BJs, Costco, HEB, Central Market, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Hy-Vee and online at GoPuff. Cranberry is available in 12-packs in Grocery and online and featured in variety packs at Club – for a limited time only this fall. For additional information and a product locator, please visit drinkwaterloo.com.

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for. We at Waterloo aim for moments of 'wow' – with sparkling waters that are a refreshing change from the usual. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and Whole30 Approved, Waterloo is free of calories, sodium, sugar and artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of its fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans made with BPA-free liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide. For the latest news, join the 'Loo community at drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook. #wesipdifferent #doyouwaterloo

