Wendy's Launches New Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee To Encourage Fans To Ditch Dud Spuds At Competitors

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® is taking a stand against cold and soggy fry disappointment from industry competitors with the introduction of a new Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee*. The reinvented Hot & Crispy Fries are made with real potatoes for improved heat protection and crispiness, and perfect for dipping in your favorite sauce or a Frosty®.

Wendy’s Launches New Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee Encouraging Fans to Ditch Dud Spuds at Competitors

"The Hot & Crispy Guarantee is Wendy's way of doubling down on fries, our most important side offering," said Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Carl Loredo. "We know customers deserve better than the cold, soggy fries they've been receiving at competitors. That's why we're committed to delivering hot and crispy fries with every single order – if your fries aren't hot and crispy when you receive them, we'll replace them, no questions asked. This guarantee is an expression of the trust we've built with our customers, assuring a high-quality, craveable experience every time."

Wendy's completely reinvented its fries by testing 20 different cuts of the potato, dialing up crew training and updating restaurant operations and equipment to deliver on the Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee. From the first delicious fry out of the bag to the last fry standing in the carton, Wendy's fry-fanatics will love the perfect balance between the hot, fluffy potato and subtle crispiness – guaranteed.

"At Wendy's, we are always looking for new ways to innovate our menu where we see the competition lacking," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy's Company. "As a fry fanatic, it's not okay for fries to be just okay – so I set out with our culinary team on the pursuit of the perfect fry that would disrupt the category. We are so proud of where we landed with Wendy's new Hot & Crispy Fries, delivering a hot, crispy, salty crunch with every bite."

The Hot & Crispy Fries are available nationally via Wendy's drive-thru, contactless pickup via mobile order or through delivery with the Wendy's app, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats. Wendy's Hot & Crispy Guarantee is just that – no matter how customers order, they'll be eligible for a replacement*.

That's not all – this month, Frosty lovers can score a FREE Small Frosty** when purchasing any size Hot & Crispy Fry via the Wendy's app. Don't forget, when you order with the Wendy's app, Wendy's website or at a restaurant you'll earn points towards free food with Wendy's Rewards™.***

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising .

Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys/ .

*The Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee is only available at U.S. Wendy's restaurants. If Wendy's new fries are not hot & crispy when you receive them, bring them back and we'll replace them.

**Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy's. Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. Account registration required. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. Not valid in combo or with any other offer. See offer in Wendy's app for further details.

***Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

