Entergy Corporation and Chairman Leo Denault Recognized for Climate Leadership at National Conference The company was honored for its commitment to addressing climate change at the 10th annual Climate Leadership Conference

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions or C2ES and The Climate Registry today awarded Entergy Corporation and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leo Denault with a national 2021 Climate Leadership Award.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for our commitment to climate action and environmental stewardship through innovative solutions on behalf of all stakeholders," said Denault. "Entergy is committed to delivering affordable, cleaner energy to our customers and we are accelerating the transformation toward a more sustainable future for everyone."

Entergy and Denault received awards during the 10th annual Climate Leadership Conference, which recognizes exemplary corporate, organizational and individual leadership in reducing carbon pollution and actively addressing climate change.

Denault was honored with an Individual Leadership award for accelerating Entergy's carbon-reduction strategy and advancing climate resilience initiatives for the Gulf Coast region. Under Denault's leadership as chairman of the board and CEO, Entergy has worked to ensure that concern about climate change translates into meaningful action and measurable outcomes across the company's operations.

Entergy was also recognized with an Organizational Leadership award for its near- and long-term climate commitments and for its work to transform its power generation portfolio to cleaner, modern and more efficient energy sources that benefit all stakeholders. Entergy is proud to have been the first U.S. electric utility to commit to voluntarily stabilizing greenhouse gas emissions in 2001. The company outperformed its most recent 2020 emissions reduction goal by 8% and recognizes the importance of ensuring its emission reduction targets are in line with the latest science that says we must achieve net-zero emissions no later than 2050. Last year, Entergy committed to completely reducing or neutralizing carbon emissions produced from all of its operations by 2050.

To help Entergy customers lower their energy consumption, save money and reduce their own environmental footprint, the company offers a variety of energy efficiency programs, including education and outreach, technology improvements and customer incentives. The company is also partnering with commercial and industrial customers on innovative, clean energy solutions like beneficial electrification programs to help them reduce their carbon footprint and achieve their own sustainability goals.

Entergy is the only U.S. electric utility recognized for sustainable business practices for 19 consecutive years by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. The company operates one of the cleanest large-scale power generating fleets in the United States, according to the 2021 Benchmarking Air Emissions Report by independent environmental firm M.J. Bradley & Associates.

Learn more about Entergy's leadership in building a cleaner and sustainable energy future at entergy.com/environment.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

