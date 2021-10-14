Global Gaming Women President Cassie Stratford Appears in an Inspirational new Episode of Gaming Laboratories International's (GLI®) Illuminating Conversations Web Series

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Raise your hand to get the opportunity to do the work you find interesting, even if you feel like you know nothing about it. That's the only way you learn." So says Cassie Stratford, Global Gaming Women's new president, in an appearance with GLI CEO James Maida on Gaming Laboratories International's (GLI®) Illuminating Conversations web series.

In addition to her volunteer role as GGW president, Stratford is VP of Legal Affairs and Assistant General Counsel for Boyd Gaming Corporation, and in this inspiring new episode, Stratford and Maida lend their insights into the future and how diversity will benefit and shape the gaming industry over the next decade. "What's fantastic is it's becoming less unique to look around a room and see a lot of female faces and, more generally speaking, a lot more diversity," Stratford says.

The pair also discuss the role of mentorship and volunteerism, and how lessons Stratford learned as a new lawyer guide her approach to business and life.

"I'm thrilled to have Cassie Stratford add to what continues to be an incredible first season of Illuminating Conversations, and we are grateful to each of our guests, who have come from around the world, to lend their voices to the most important issues of the day," Maida said.

