Population health management reimagined: Warrior Centric Health and HCL Technologies to develop new digital platform.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Centric Health® (WCH), the nation's preeminent population health management company, has joined with HCL Technologies (HCL), a global technology company, to empower healthcare organizations to optimize care for one of America's largest vulnerable populations. Together, they are transforming WCH's industry-leading population health solution into a user-driven platform that provides robust, integrated population health management tools to hospital systems, payviders, individual hospitals, clinics, and providers—conveniently and cost-effectively.

Warrior Centric Health (WCH)® provides hospitals solutions to quickly achieve measurable results in Veteran Health through a groundbreaking approach to improving health outcomes for a broad spectrum of Americans cost effectively. WCH is a Supplier Diversity - Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise™ - solution which includes comprehensive cultural and clinical training as well as decision-support and community outreach tools. (PRNewsfoto/Warrior Centric Health, LLC)

The new WCH platform potentially revolutionizes how healthcare providers optimize care for vulnerable populations.

The immediate goal: effective population health management for 25% of the nation.



The WCH Solution Suite™ currently focuses on the Warrior Community—military veterans, active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard, and their families. These 75 million Americans—roughly 25% of the total U.S. population—have both a disproportionate predisposition to chronic health conditions and a unique culture. Nearly 90% of the Warrior Community, representing about $300 Billion in health insurance costs annually, receives all or most of their healthcare in civilian facilities, where providers are uniformly unaware, untrained, and unprepared to deliver that care equitably. This results in high rates of admissions and readmissions, costing facilities and payers millions of dollars every year while denying tens of millions of Americans the health they deserve.

The only viable solution to this crisis lies in the ability of commercial healthcare systems to provide comprehensive population health management to the Warrior Community.

WCH's solution integrates all the pieces of best-practice population health management:

Data analytical systems to assess, benchmark, and track Warrior Community health.

Comprehensive CME/CE accredited e-learning to enable providers to deliver better outcomes.

Outreach tools to generate awareness, build compliance, and amplify the program's effectiveness.

WCH partners with HCL Technologies to develop digital platform that will ease adoption of population health management.

The new WCH platform will be an innovative template for healthcare providers to optimize care for many other vulnerable populations, potentially revolutionizing the industry.

For many institutions, overstretched human resources are the greatest barrier to implementing population health management. By streamlining WCH's robust solution suite into an easily accessed, user-friendly digital platform, HCL will enable resource-strapped healthcare institutions to implement it successfully, reaping financial and operational rewards.

Both WCH and HCL expect the newly developed platform to penetrate U.S. healthcare markets quickly, giving the entire Warrior Community access to optimized healthcare at the Authorized Warrior Centric Health Facilities™ and Clinics that implement it.

"HCL is excited to partner with WCH and Microsoft on this digital transformation mission to support military families, active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard, and their families," said Shrikanth Shetty, Corporate Vice President and Head, Life Sciences and Healthcare at HCL Technologies. "Embracing digital health is key to improving the care consortium for some of America's most vulnerable populations."

"The innovations from #HCLCloudSmart coupled with its leadership and scale built on Microsoft cloud products will bring substantial business value and accelerate the adoption of WCH's digital platform by the Warrior Community," said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, HCL Technologies.

Microsoft makes it possible.

As part of Microsoft for Start-Ups, WCH has gained access to the full suite of Microsoft development tools, including Microsoft Azure and the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. WCH's relationship with Microsoft also makes possible the collaboration with HCL Technologies, which was selected as the Global Systems Integrator Launch Partner for Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.

Says Ron Steptoe, CEO and Co-Founder of Warrior Centric Health: "By leveraging the strength and capabilities of HCL and Microsoft, WCH will be empowering health care organizations to apply our Veteran & Military Population Health care methodologies and knowledge to their active Population Health programs and Health Equity initiatives—immediately."

About Warrior Centric Health, LLC

Warrior Centric Health (WCH)® provides hospitals and health systems with a groundbreaking digital platform that enables them to deliver comprehensive, best-practice population health management to the vast Warrior Community. It is the only fully realized population health solution of its kind. WCH is a Supplier Diversity - Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise™, a Microsoft for Start-Ups® company, and a Vizient® Awarded Supplier. Please visit https://warriorcentrichealth.com or follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Contact:

For Information

Ron Steptoe, CEO

admin@warriorcentrichealth.com

For Media Inquiries

David Collier, COO

david@warriorcentrichealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Warrior Centric Health, LLC