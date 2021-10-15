Invitation to Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day 30 November 2021

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day will be held on 30 November 2021. During the day Tom Erixon, President and CEO will, together with members from senior management, talk about the strategic direction the coming years.

The Capital Market's Day will this year be digital.

The presentations will be recorded and published on the webpage.

Agenda

10:00-11:00: Presentations by Tom Erixon, President and CEO, Jan Allde, CFO,

Sameer Kalra, President Marine division, and Thomas Möller, President Energy division

11:00-12:00: Q&A

Register on Alfa Laval's website alfalaval.com/investors latest 24 November. Closer to the Capital Markets Day you will receive an invitation with a Teams link to participate.

For more information:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Mail: johan.lundin@alfalaval.com

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobil: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe

Executive Assistant

Mail: beata.ardhe@alfalaval.com

Tel: +46 46 36 65 26

Mobil: +46 709 36 65 26

