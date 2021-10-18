Mentice receives order of total SEK 7.0 million from ABBOTT

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (publ) a leading supplier of high-technology solutions for simulation in the medical sector with focus on endovascular procedures, has through its fully owned subsidiary Mentice Inc entered into an agreement with ABBOTT Inc. to provide simulation solutions for training of interventional devices.

The order covers systems that will be offered under a rental agreement for a 12-month term and the company will accordingly account for revenue under the same period.

The solutions will support ABBOTT's CRM division in the work of rolling out new medical devices to the market in a safe and effective way.

The order will be accounted for in the order book for the segment Medical Device Industry during the fourth quarter 2021. The total value for the order amounts to SEK 7.0 million.

About Mentice

Mentice is the world leader in software and hardware simulation solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. More information on www.mentice.com

This information is information that Mentice AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 18th of October 08.00 CET, 2021.

